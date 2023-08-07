Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (70-39) and Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) will square off in the series opener on Monday, August 7 at PNC Park. The matchup will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Pirates have +230 odds to upset. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (12-3, 3.68 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (2-2, 5.18 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 62 (64.6%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 37 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Pirates the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +230 moneyline listed for this contest.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Liover Peguero 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+360) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+220)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

