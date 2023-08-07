The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds square off against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday, in the first game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 457 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Pirates rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Osvaldo Bido (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in three innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts, Bido has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers L 14-1 Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido -

