Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Liover Peguero -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on August 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .205 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Peguero has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (33.3%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.267
|AVG
|.167
|.313
|OBP
|.200
|.667
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|7/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 118 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 208 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.68), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and first in K/9 (14.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.