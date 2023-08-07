Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
- In 69 of 97 games this season (71.1%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (34.0%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 97 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.237
|AVG
|.291
|.321
|OBP
|.335
|.355
|SLG
|.534
|13
|XBH
|26
|3
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|32
|32/19
|K/BB
|53/14
|2
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (12-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 208 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.68), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and first in K/9 (14.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.