Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (55 of 89), with at least two hits 19 times (21.3%).
- He has gone deep in 11.2% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- McCutchen has an RBI in 20 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.284
|AVG
|.237
|.396
|OBP
|.366
|.400
|SLG
|.397
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|35/29
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 118 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Strider (12-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 208 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 27th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
