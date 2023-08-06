Brandon Woodruff will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) on Sunday, August 6 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61), who will answer with Johan Oviedo. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Pirates have +170 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (5-11, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+170) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 32 (58.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Brewers have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 36, or 40.9%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+240) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+310) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.