Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .385 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 453 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Pirates rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (5-11) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers L 14-1 Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.