The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Brice Turang for continued offensive production when they square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The favored Brewers have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -210 +170 8 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Pirates have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (40.9%) in those games.

Pittsburgh is 4-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 58 of 110 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 8-5-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-28 23-33 20-27 29-33 34-42 15-18

