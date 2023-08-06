Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on August 6.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (1-0) for the Brewers and Johan Oviedo (5-11) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 3, Pirates 2.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Pirates have been victorious in 36, or 40.9%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (453 total runs).

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule