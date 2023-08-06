The Los Angeles Sparks (9-18) will be attempting to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (13-13) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sparks

Washington records only 0.9 fewer points per game (80.7) than Los Angeles allows (81.6).

Washington is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Mystics are 5-4 when they shoot better than 46.0% from the field.

Washington's 32.0% three-point shooting percentage this season is the same that opponents of Los Angeles have shot from deep.

The Mystics have assembled an 8-4 record in games this season when the team hits more than 32.0% of their three-point shots.

Washington and Los Angeles rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.4 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Mystics have been putting up 82.6 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 80.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Washington has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor of late, allowing 85.7 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 80.2 it has surrendered this season.

While the Mystics are making the same number of threes per game over their past 10 contests compared to their season-long average (7.2), they are doing so while shooting a higher percentage (32.4% from beyond the arc over the last 10, 32.0% on the season).

Mystics Injuries