Liover Peguero -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .222 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

Peguero has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 11 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (27.3%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in four games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (27.3%).

He has scored in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .267 AVG .190 .313 OBP .227 .667 SLG .381 2 XBH 2 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 7/0 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings