Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Brewers Player Props
|Pirates vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .246 with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Hayes has an RBI in 18 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 76 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.188
|.347
|OBP
|.225
|.475
|SLG
|.300
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|42/8
|4
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (1-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.