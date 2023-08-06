Connor Joe is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 2 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4 with a double.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .243 with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Joe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.

Joe has had a hit in 48 of 90 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (14.4%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has had an RBI in 20 games this year (22.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .264 AVG .224 .378 OBP .288 .408 SLG .422 12 XBH 18 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 34/21 K/BB 49/9 0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings