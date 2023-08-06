Connor Joe is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 2 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4 with a double.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is batting .243 with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Joe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.
  • Joe has had a hit in 48 of 90 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (14.4%).
  • Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Joe has had an RBI in 20 games this year (22.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 31 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.264 AVG .224
.378 OBP .288
.408 SLG .422
12 XBH 18
3 HR 4
15 RBI 10
34/21 K/BB 49/9
0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Woodruff (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 8, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering four hits.
