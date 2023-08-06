Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Brewers Player Props
|Pirates vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to 38 extra-base hits.
- In 68 of 96 games this season (70.8%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (39 of 96), with two or more runs eight times (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|51
|.237
|AVG
|.288
|.321
|OBP
|.332
|.355
|SLG
|.517
|13
|XBH
|25
|3
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|30
|32/19
|K/BB
|53/14
|2
|SB
|7
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Woodruff (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, April 8, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.