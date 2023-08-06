On Sunday, Alfonso Rivas (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is batting .231 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Rivas has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Rivas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 .250 AVG .273 .400 OBP .385 .375 SLG .727 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings