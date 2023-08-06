Alfonso Rivas Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alfonso Rivas (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Brewers Player Props
|Pirates vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is batting .231 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- Rivas has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Rivas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.400
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.727
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will look to Woodruff (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.