Pirates vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 5
The Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) clash on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter.
Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter
- Falter starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old lefty.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .195 in 22 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.
- Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates
- The Pirates have scored 451 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 854 hits, 26th in baseball, with 105 home runs (25th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-22 with two RBI in seven innings.
