You can find player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday at American Family Field.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 99 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.328/.449 on the year.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .264/.383/.404 slash line on the year.

McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 23rd start of the season.

He's going for his seventh straight quality start.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 21st, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jul. 31 6.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1 at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2 vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .293/.376/.485 slash line so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 86 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .230/.314/.409 on the year.

Santana enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .182 with a home run and two RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

