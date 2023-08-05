Carlos Santana and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.

Fueled by 312 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 451 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.387 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send out Bailey Falter for his first start of the season.

The 26-year-old left-hander will make his season debut.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers L 14-1 Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder

