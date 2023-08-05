The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Pirates have +200 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -250 +200 8 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Pirates have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time. Pittsburgh's last three games have finished above the set point total, and the average total during that span was 8.7.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 36 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 58 of its 109 chances.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 8-5-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-28 23-32 20-27 29-32 34-41 15-18

