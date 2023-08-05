Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) matching up at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Bailey Falter will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Pirates have been victorious in 36, or 41.4%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (451 total, 4.1 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Pirates Schedule