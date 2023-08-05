After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has a double, three home runs and a walk while batting .219.

In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Peguero has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in three games this year (30.0%), homering in 8.8% of his chances at the plate.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .267 AVG .176 .313 OBP .222 .667 SLG .412 2 XBH 2 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 7/0 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings