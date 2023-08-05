Jason Delay -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +310)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is batting .264 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Delay has picked up a hit in 18 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay has driven in a run in seven games this year (18.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.264 AVG .264
.350 OBP .310
.321 SLG .434
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
12/6 K/BB 18/3
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Burnes (9-6) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

