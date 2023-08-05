Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits, batting .218 this season with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 46.8% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.204
|AVG
|.232
|.324
|OBP
|.351
|.401
|SLG
|.563
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|56/27
|K/BB
|60/23
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
