On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .264 with 60 walks and 44 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 55 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 20 games this year (22.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (34 of 88), with two or more runs 10 times (11.4%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .284 AVG .243 .396 OBP .371 .400 SLG .408 10 XBH 13 4 HR 6 16 RBI 13 35/29 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

