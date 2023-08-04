The Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) and Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) take the field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The probable starters are Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers and Quinn Priester (2-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.76 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 9.19 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 9.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

During three games this season, the 22-year-old has a 9.19 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.

Priester will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (5-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has earned a quality start four times in 18 starts this season.

Rea has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Colin Rea vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.383) and 101 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 5-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season.

