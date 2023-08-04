The Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) will go head to head on Friday, August 4 at American Family Field, with Colin Rea starting for the Brewers and Quinn Priester toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.76 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 9.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 53 times and won 31, or 58.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

Milwaukee has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (40.7%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 10-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+165) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.