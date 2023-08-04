The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana head into the second of a four-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at American Family Field.

The Brewers have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+125). A 9-run over/under is set in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -155 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (40.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 17-24 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 108 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 8-5-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-28 22-32 20-27 28-32 33-41 15-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.