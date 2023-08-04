Friday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) at 8:10 PM (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers and Quinn Priester (2-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Pirates have been victorious in 35, or 40.7%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (443 total).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

