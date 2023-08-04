Liover Peguero -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .219 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Peguero has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 10), and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (40.0%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (30.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .267 AVG .176 .313 OBP .222 .667 SLG .412 2 XBH 2 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 7/0 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

