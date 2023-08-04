Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .249.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 75), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.312
|AVG
|.192
|.347
|OBP
|.230
|.475
|SLG
|.308
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|40/8
|4
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Rea (5-4) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.76, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.