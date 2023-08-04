Ke'Bryan Hayes, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .249.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 75), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .312 AVG .192 .347 OBP .230 .475 SLG .308 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 19 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 40/8 4 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings