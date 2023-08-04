Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits, batting .221 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 29th in slugging.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 44 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 93), and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (36.6%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.8%).

In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .204 AVG .239 .324 OBP .355 .401 SLG .580 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 56/27 K/BB 60/22 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings