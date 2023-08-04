Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits, batting .221 this season with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 29th in slugging.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 44 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 93), and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (36.6%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.8%).
- In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.204
|AVG
|.239
|.324
|OBP
|.355
|.401
|SLG
|.580
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|56/27
|K/BB
|60/22
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.76 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
