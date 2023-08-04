Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 36 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 67 of 94 games this season (71.3%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (23.4%).
- He has homered in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 94), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|49
|.237
|AVG
|.286
|.321
|OBP
|.329
|.355
|SLG
|.505
|13
|XBH
|23
|3
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|28
|32/19
|K/BB
|50/13
|2
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.76, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
