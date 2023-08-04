Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .264 with 60 walks and 44 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 98th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 88 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.6% of those games.
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.7% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including 10 multi-run games (11.4%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.284
|AVG
|.243
|.396
|OBP
|.371
|.400
|SLG
|.408
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|35/29
|K/BB
|42/31
|5
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea (5-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.76, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
