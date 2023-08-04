On Friday, Alfonso Rivas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .167 with two doubles and three walks.

In three of seven games this year, Rivas got a hit, but only one each time.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rivas has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 1 .250 AVG .000 .400 OBP .250 .375 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings