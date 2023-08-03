Thursday's contest between the New York Yankees (56-52) and Houston Astros (62-47) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA).

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 39 (60%) of those contests.

This season New York has won 42 of its 73 games, or 57.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 52.4% chance to win.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 467 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Astros have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Astros have won in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a win-loss record of 16-13 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (518 total runs).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 29 @ Orioles W 8-3 Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Wells July 30 @ Orioles L 9-3 Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer July 31 Rays L 5-1 Jhony Brito vs Tyler Glasnow August 1 Rays L 5-2 Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin August 2 Rays W 7-2 Gerrit Cole vs Shane McClanahan August 3 Astros - Clarke Schmidt vs Cristian Javier August 4 Astros - Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown August 5 Astros - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs J.P. France August 6 Astros - Carlos Rodón vs Framber Valdez August 7 @ White Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Dylan Cease August 8 @ White Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Touki Toussaint

Astros Schedule