At +6000 as of December 31, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers had four wins at home last season and five away.

As the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. As favorites, the Steelers went 4-2.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

Also, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith recorded 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2800 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

