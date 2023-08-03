Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at American Family Field on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 95 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.325/.436 on the year.

Reynolds will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .318 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.384/.405 so far this year.

McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Houser Stats

Adrian Houser (3-3) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Houser has made seven starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jul. 28 4.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Braves Jul. 22 6.0 6 3 3 10 2 at Reds Jul. 16 5.2 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 5.0 6 1 1 4 3 at Mets Jun. 29 6.0 7 2 2 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 115 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.369/.480 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.314/.404 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

