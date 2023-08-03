Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) will square off with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) at American Family Field on Thursday, August 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (3-3, 4.43 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-7, 3.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Pirates' matchup against the Brewers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to take down the Brewers with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew McCutchen get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 52 times and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 18-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Brewers went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have won in 35, or 41.2%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 29 of 61 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+155) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Mitch Keller - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.