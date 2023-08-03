How to Watch the Pirates vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to beat Mitch Keller, the Pittsburgh Pirates' starter, on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 442 (4.1 per game).
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Keller (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 22 starts this season.
- Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Aaron Nola
|7/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/1/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Matt Manning
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Freddy Peralta
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
