The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Endy Rodriguez on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (41.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 29-32 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 107 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 8-5-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-28 22-31 20-27 28-31 33-40 15-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.