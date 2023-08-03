Ke'Bryan Hayes -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .248.
  • In 63.5% of his 74 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.312 AVG .190
.347 OBP .228
.475 SLG .307
16 XBH 10
2 HR 3
19 RBI 14
24/8 K/BB 39/8
4 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Houser (3-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
