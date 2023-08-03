The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits, batting .223 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

In 47.8% of his games this year (44 of 92), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (18.5%), homering in 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 33 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 34.8% of his games this year (32 of 92), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .204 AVG .244 .324 OBP .358 .401 SLG .593 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 29 56/27 K/BB 58/21 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings