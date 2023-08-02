The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have +6000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Steelers games went over the point total.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.

Pittsburgh put up a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped set the tone with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2800 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

Odds are current as of August 2 at 5:18 AM ET.