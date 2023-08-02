The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58), who are going for the series sweep, will square off with the Detroit Tigers (47-60) on Wednesday, August 2 at PNC Park, with Osvaldo Bido pitching for the Pirates and Eduardo Rodriguez taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (6-5, 2.95 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-1, 4.50 ERA)

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Tigers have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Tigers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 35 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 32 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+160) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

