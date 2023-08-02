Wednesday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) versus the Detroit Tigers (47-60) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on August 2.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) for the Tigers and Osvaldo Bido (2-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

The Pirates have been victorious in 35, or 41.7%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 32 of 74 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (439 total, 4.1 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule