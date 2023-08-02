On Wednesday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Tigers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has a double, three home runs and a walk while batting .250.

Peguero has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games this year, and 10% of his plate appearances.

Peguero has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (four of nine), with more than one RBI three times (33.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .267 AVG .231 .313 OBP .286 .667 SLG .538 2 XBH 2 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 7/0 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings