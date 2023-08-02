Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jason Delay is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit TigersAugust 2 at 12:35 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Tigers Player Props
|Pirates vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Tigers
|Pirates vs Tigers Odds
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .260 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Delay has picked up a hit in 45.9% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 37 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (18.9%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.255
|AVG
|.264
|.345
|OBP
|.310
|.314
|SLG
|.434
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|12/6
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (6-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.