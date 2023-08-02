Jason Delay is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit TigersAugust 2 at 12:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .260 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Delay has picked up a hit in 45.9% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 37 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (18.9%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .255 AVG .264 .345 OBP .310 .314 SLG .434 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 12/6 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings