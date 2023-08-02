Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (64) this season while batting .225 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 44 of 91 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (18.7%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this year (33 of 91), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 91 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.208
|AVG
|.244
|.326
|OBP
|.358
|.409
|SLG
|.593
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|29
|53/26
|K/BB
|58/21
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (6-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday, July 25 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 2.95 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
