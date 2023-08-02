Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .243 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Joe has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (47 of 89), with multiple hits 13 times (14.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 89), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (22.5%), with more than one RBI in four of them (4.5%).
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (33.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.264
|AVG
|.224
|.378
|OBP
|.288
|.405
|SLG
|.422
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|33/20
|K/BB
|49/9
|0
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Rodriguez (6-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
