Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew McCutchen -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 2 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 77 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 105th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 53 of 86 games this year (61.6%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.6%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 19 games this season (22.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.242
|.385
|OBP
|.372
|.384
|SLG
|.409
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|35/28
|K/BB
|42/31
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Rodriguez (6-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 25 against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
